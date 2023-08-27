6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

A comfortable start to the week

This week will bring temperatures near 80°, but there are signs of warmer temperatures towards the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
Today at 12:00 AM

Near 80° today with plenty of sunshine and a light wind. Tomorrow will be similar, but a south-westerly breeze will pick up later on in the afternoon at about 5-10 mph. Tuesday will be another nice day with a breeze out of the north at 5-15 mph. The heat starts to slowly build back Wednesday, but the effects of the heat won't be felt until Thursday of this week, when forecast highs creep into the mid 80s. A south wind will accompany this warm-up, and be gusty at times through Friday. By Labor Day Weekend, temperatures will be back to near 90°.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
