A comfortable start to the week

Near 80° today with plenty of sunshine and a light wind. Tomorrow will be similar, but a south-westerly breeze will pick up later on in the afternoon at about 5-10 mph. Tuesday will be another nice day with a breeze out of the north at 5-15 mph. The heat starts to slowly build back Wednesday, but the effects of the heat won't be felt until Thursday of this week, when forecast highs creep into the mid 80s. A south wind will accompany this warm-up, and be gusty at times through Friday. By Labor Day Weekend, temperatures will be back to near 90°.