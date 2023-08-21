A 'cooldown' today

It's tough to comprehend how a forecast high of near 90F is considered a 'cooldown' between two heatwaves, but here we are. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s with some locations hitting 100° tomorrow through Thursday. Dewpoints will be in the upper 60s to near 70°, which is an oppressive amount of moisture. Combining the near 100° temperatures plus the very high dewpoints, heat index values will approach near 110° every afternoon through Thursday. No relief from the heat overnight either, with low temperatures only falling into the middle 70s starting tonight.

The heat does look to break down slowly heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler in the 80s Friday, and then the much more August-like 70s will return around Saturday.