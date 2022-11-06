SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
A few chances for rain in the forecast

A few snow showers may also be possible

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
November 06, 2022 12:01 AM
The area of low pressure which helped to bring some rain showers into the region on Saturday has since made its way away from our region. However, another area of low pressure over the Prairies will drag a warm front across our region during the early morning hours, and then a cold front during the late morning hours. This means that a few rain showers will be possible in our region towards sunrise. Otherwise; today will be a generally quiet day save for a westerly breeze with gusts up to 30 mph possible at times. Another system will approach our region during the middle part of the work week. This system will try to bring some rain showers into the region for Tuesday, Wednesday and even into the day on Thursday. On the backside of this system, a few snow showers may try to be present on Friday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

