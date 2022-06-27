A few chances for rain this week

An area of high pressure will pass to our south as we head through the day today, and this will allow for a fairly quiet start to work week. Mostly clear skies will be present with temperatures reaching to around 80° during the afternoon. However, an area of low pressure will make it's way into northern Manitoba, and in doing so it will begin to push a cold front out of the Prairies and towards our region on Tuesday. This will allow for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible in our region on Tuesday. For now, severe weather does not look very likely. The front will try to move through our region on Tuesday Afternoon and evening, however it will likely not go too far away from our region. Another area of low pressure will develop back out across Montana and this will latch onto the cold front, and eventually moving it back towards our region as a warm front by the time we get into Wednesday. Thus, temperatures will return to the upper 80s by Wednesday, and then the cold front associated with this system will try to move through on Thursday, allowing for additional chances of rain showers and thunderstorms.