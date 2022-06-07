A few rounds of rain showers

Another area of low pressure will begin to work it's way through the Plains on Tuesday, and by Wednesday it will likely be working it's way into Iowa. While this center of low pressure will remain south of our region, it will be close enough give our region additional chances for rain showers. As we head through the day today, a few rain showers will be possible, especially during the afternoon. For now, it appears as though these rain showers would be very brief and short-lived. Better chances for rain showers, and even some thunderstorms, will be late Tuesday Night and into the day Wednesday. Otherwise; expect highs in the lower-70s for both Tuesday and Wednesday with lows around 55° on Tuesday Night.