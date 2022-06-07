SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A few rounds of rain showers

Two system will pass through the region, allowing for rain showers in our region

StormTRACKER team
By Timothy Albertson
June 07, 2022 12:01 AM
Another area of low pressure will begin to work it's way through the Plains on Tuesday, and by Wednesday it will likely be working it's way into Iowa. While this center of low pressure will remain south of our region, it will be close enough give our region additional chances for rain showers. As we head through the day today, a few rain showers will be possible, especially during the afternoon. For now, it appears as though these rain showers would be very brief and short-lived. Better chances for rain showers, and even some thunderstorms, will be late Tuesday Night and into the day Wednesday. Otherwise; expect highs in the lower-70s for both Tuesday and Wednesday with lows around 55° on Tuesday Night.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

