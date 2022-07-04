SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
A few rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms

A frontal boundary stalled over our region will make for a wet 4th of July

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 04, 2022 12:01 AM
A frontal boundary will remain stalled out across southern and central Minnesota for the Fourth of July holiday. This will allow for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to be likely in our region during the morning hours. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility for the afternoon, albeit not as high of a probability. However, a second round of precipitation will likely move into our region during the evening hours and some if may still be around in time for the sunrise hours on Tuesday. Additional rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday, however the frontal boundary will begin to move a bit to the south as a high pressure moves through the Canadian Prairies. Another system may try to bring us additional precipitation for Wednesday. Either way, expect hot temperatures and muggy conditions through the work week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
