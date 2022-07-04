A few rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms

A frontal boundary will remain stalled out across southern and central Minnesota for the Fourth of July holiday. This will allow for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to be likely in our region during the morning hours. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility for the afternoon, albeit not as high of a probability. However, a second round of precipitation will likely move into our region during the evening hours and some if may still be around in time for the sunrise hours on Tuesday. Additional rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday, however the frontal boundary will begin to move a bit to the south as a high pressure moves through the Canadian Prairies. Another system may try to bring us additional precipitation for Wednesday. Either way, expect hot temperatures and muggy conditions through the work week.