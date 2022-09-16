A few rounds of thundershowers today through the weekend

A few showers and storms linger thoughout the overnight period. Most of Saturday will stay dry, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Winds stay light tomorrow with highs approaching 80°. Morning temperatures this weekend will generally be mild with overnight temperatures only dropping into the lower to mid-60s. I'm still seeing a slight chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday. Highs will again come close to 80° by the afternoon hours to finish out the weekend. We look dry Monday and Tuesday with mid-80s making a brief return to the area Tuesday afternoon. I'm seeing some cool fall temperatures in the forecast late next week.