We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A few rounds of thundershowers today through the weekend

We warm up into the upper 70s today, but showers and thunderstorms look to slide into southeastern Minnesota this afternoon and evening.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 16, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A few showers and storms linger thoughout the overnight period. Most of Saturday will stay dry, but a few scattered showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Winds stay light tomorrow with highs approaching 80°. Morning temperatures this weekend will generally be mild with overnight temperatures only dropping into the lower to mid-60s. I'm still seeing a slight chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday. Highs will again come close to 80° by the afternoon hours to finish out the weekend. We look dry Monday and Tuesday with mid-80s making a brief return to the area Tuesday afternoon. I'm seeing some cool fall temperatures in the forecast late next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Why some plants handle frost while others die
The differences in the way various plants deal with frost are rooted in their internal chemistry.
September 15, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Sunny and breezy before showers and thunderstorms return to the area
We'll warm up nicely this afternoon with highs in the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
September 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.JPG
Weather
Autumn is looking mild and dry
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the general weather pattern.
September 14, 2022 08:31 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Steam fog over a marsh.JPG
Weather
Weather Gallery for September 14, 2022
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
September 14, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler