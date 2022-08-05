SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
A few showers and storms possible this weekend

A slow moving cold front will bring precipitation and cooler temperatures into our region

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
August 05, 2022 12:01 AM
The area of high pressure which gave us quiet weather on Thursday will continue to do so as we head into the day on Friday. However, this area of high pressure will continue to move eastwards, and in doing so it will open the path for our next system to approach our region.

A few clouds will begin to move into our region as we head into the overnight hours tonight, and this will be followed by an approaching cold front on Saturday. This cold front will allow for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible in our region, especially during the afternoon. The cold front will then slow down a bit as another wave of low pressure moves along it. This may allow for a second round of rain showers and thunderstorms to be present in our region as we head into Saturday Night and Sunday with some activity possibly remaining early Monday morning.

Otherwise; temperatures will be in the mid to upper-80s across the region this afternoon, but highs will likely reach into the mid-70s over the weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
