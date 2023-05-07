A few showers and thunderstorms possible
Mild conditions this afternoon
A broad area of low pressure passing to our south and to our north will allow for a few isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, to be present for today. Otherwise; light southwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies today will allow for temperatures to rise into the mid to upper-70s across southeastern Minnesota. Additional isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight tonight and into the day on Monday.
