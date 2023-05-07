99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A few showers and thunderstorms possible

Mild conditions this afternoon

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A broad area of low pressure passing to our south and to our north will allow for a few isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, to be present for today. Otherwise; light southwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies today will allow for temperatures to rise into the mid to upper-70s across southeastern Minnesota. Additional isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight tonight and into the day on Monday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: So you think this has been a snowy winter
May 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Showers and a few storms possible this weekend
May 06, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Off and on periods of showers and thunderstorms ahead
May 05, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_8848.JPG
Local
Indigenous culture celebrated at Rochester Public Schools' Graduation Powwow
May 06, 2023 06:16 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Answer Man logo
Local
Work continues to attract health- and medical-related events to the Med City
May 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
e990134c8b6b45265118cf3a9ddb01d6.jpg
Health
For Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Rochester dermatologists share what you should know about sun protection
May 06, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
20230504_085559.jpg
Business
Townies is looking for another hole-in-one with a second Rochester golf course café
May 06, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger