A few showers possible this week

A cold front will push highs into lower-60s later this week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
September 19, 2022 12:01 AM
An area of low pressure will lift a warm front across northern Minnesota this evening, and in doing so it may bring a few showers into our region overnight tonight. In the meantime, Monday itself will generally be a quiet day with highs in the upper-70s. Tuesday will likely feature hot temperatures with highs reaching into the mid-80s as mostly clear skies and a southerly breeze will prevail. However, the cold front will begin to approach our region on Tuesday Night and Wednesday, and this may bring additional rain showers and thunderstorms into our region on Wednesday. It will also bring a drop in the temperatures with highs falling into the mid-60s on Wednesday. A large area of high pressure will move over our region on Thursday, and this will place our highs around 60° with lows dropping into the low to mid-40s. As the high pressure moves east, it will allow for another system to approach our region, and this may also bring showers and thunderstorms into our region for Friday and Saturday.

