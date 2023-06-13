A few showers possible today

An area of low pressure will be located over the central Great Lakes today. This low will produce scattered showers across most of northern and central Wisconsin, which will track southwards over the course of the day. While the bulk of this activity will likely remain just off to our east, a few showers may try to graze our region this morning and during the early afternoon, especially east of Rochester. Otherwise; partly to mostly cloudy skies will be likely across the area with more clouds to the east and less clouds to the west. This may work to keep temperatures down a few degrees further to our east. The scattered showers across Wisconsin will likely begin to taper off during the late afternoon, and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will return into the region. Temperatures will be on the increase during the middle of the work week with highs reaching back into the upper-80s by Wednesday and Thursday. Our next system may try to bring a few showers and thunderstorms into the area by late Thursday and into the day on Friday with additional showers and thunderstorms possible over the weekend.