A few showers possible tonight

Increasing clouds this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies by the late afternoon hours. This will be as a weak disturbance moves through the region, possibly bringing a few rain showers into southeastern Minnesota overnight tonight. The rain showers, should they develop, will begin to move out by early Monday morning, and decreasing clouds will give way to mostly clear skies by the early afternoon on Monday. High temperatures on Monday will likely rise into the mid-60s around the area. Temperatures will likely increase further this week as an upper level ridge develops over the Upper Midwest. High temperatures may reach into the mid to upper-70s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. However, rain showers are looking possible for next weekend as another system may try to move through.