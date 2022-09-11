SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
A few showers remain possible on Monday

An area of low pressure will pass to our southeast

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
September 11, 2022 12:01 AM
The slow moving cold front which helped to bring showers and some thunderstorms into our region on Saturday has since moved a bit further to the southeast. However, it is likely that this front will stall out a bit over Illinois. A new center of low pressure will develop along it's boundary and then track northwards over Lake Michigan on Sunday. In the mean time, quiet weather is likely for our region as we head into the day on Sunday, but the intensifying low pressure system over Lake Michigan will likely allow for a few rain showers to develop and move into our region later tonight and into early Monday Morning. Afterwards, the isolated rain showers will move away from our region, leaving us with mostly clear skies as we head into the second half of Monday and into Monday Night. Our next system will try to move into the region as we head into Thursday and this will bring a chance of rain showers.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

