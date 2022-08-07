SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A few showers to end the weekend

The slow moving cold front moves eastwards

StormTRACKER team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
August 07, 2022 12:01 AM
The slow moving cold front which brought rain showers and thunderstorms to our region on Saturday will be moving off to our east and into the western Great Lakes Region later today.

However, rain showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm or two, will remain possible in our region as we head through the day today. This will be in response to another disturbance moving along the frontal boundary, and while the temperatures for today will be noticeably lower than what they were yesterday due to the passage of the cold front, some of the precipitation will still be around. Most of it will begin to move out of our region as we head into the late overnight hours tonight, but a few lingering rain showers will still be possible as we start off Monday morning.

Otherwise; the bulk of the work week will feature mostly clear skies with highs in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

