Weather

A few showers to start the week

Cold front moves through the region

StormTRACKER team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Mostly clear skies will continue across our region this afternoon as an area of high pressure maintains its control over our region. This area of high pressure will begin to weaken, however, and in doing so it will allow for our next system to approach the region. This will be a cold front which will move out of the Prairies tomorrow and then into northern Minnesota by tomorrow afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region by the late afternoon as the front slowly works through the state.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible overnight tonight and into the day on Tuesday before the front moves through our region sometime late tomorrow night or early Tuesday morning. Another area of high pressure will then move into the area for the end of the work week, but not before a few additional showers and thunderstorms could be possible for Wednesday afternoon.

