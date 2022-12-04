SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A few snow showers and flurries possible this week

Two cold fronts will push our temperatures back down

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
December 04, 2022 12:01 AM
Mostly clear skies will continue in our region today as a ridge of high pressure to our south brings a southwesterly wind into the region. High temperatures this afternoon will try to climb into the lower-30s across the region. A few flurries will be possible late tonight as our next system gets ready to move towards our region. This system will drag a cold front through our region on Monday, pushing our temperatures from the lower-30s on Monday, to around 10° on Monday Night. This front may also bring a few flurries into our area for Monday, and possibly for Monday Evening.

A second cold front will then quickly move in behind it, allowing for additional snow showers to be possible and pushing our highs down even further into the mid-20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely feature quiet conditions with temperatures slowly trying to climb back into the upper-20s by Friday. However, another chance for snow showers will exist with another system as we head into the day on Friday and then possibly additional snow showers towards the end of next weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

