A few snow showers possible Monday

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across southeastern Minnesota today with afternoon high temperatures likely rising up into the mid to upper-30s with the aid of a southerly breeze. An area of low pressure will move through northern Minnesota later in the day, and eventually it will push a cold front through our region later tonight.

While temperatures on Monday afternoon may be a bit milder than what is expected this afternoon, another quick moving area of low pressure will approach our region on Monday. This low pressure will bring some snow showers into the region, but likely the snow will not accumulate.

Active weather will continue as we head into the Tuesday Evening and Wednesday Morning with another system moving through the region. This system could very well bring more snow into our area, with minor accumulations possible.

Yet another area of low pressure will likely develop over the central Plains on Wednesday before moving towards our region, and this could also bring snow into our region for Thursday with a few lingering snow showers around for Friday. At this time, it is still too early to place snowfall accumulations on Tuesday Night/Wednesday's and Thursday's snow chances, though accumulations are looking likely.

In the meantime, temperatures will gradually drop throughout the week with highs in the upper-30s on Monday, and then highs in the upper-teens by Friday.