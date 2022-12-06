SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, December 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A few snow showers possible today

Single digit lows possible tonight

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
December 06, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

An area of low pressure tracking out of the Dakotas today may bring a few snow showers into our region. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies to continue throughout the day. The area of low pressure will pass over our region later in the day and then drag another cold front through the area, helping to put our low temperatures tonight down into the single digits.

However, temperatures will be on the rise as we head through the remainder of the work week with highs likely reaching back into the upper-20s and possibly into the lower-30s by the end of the work week. This will come with the possibility for additional snow showers on Friday as another disturbance moves through the region.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Snow showers possible to start off the work week
Single digit temperatures possible
December 05, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: November tornadoes are not uncommon in the South
Severe storms and tornadoes are a regular part of the climatology of the southeastern part of the United States in winter.
December 04, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A few snow showers and flurries possible this week
Two cold fronts will push our temperatures back down
December 04, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Do not be frightened by the minus sign
A 10-degree difference is the same difference, no matter where it is on the temperature scale.
December 03, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler