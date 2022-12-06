A few snow showers possible today

An area of low pressure tracking out of the Dakotas today may bring a few snow showers into our region. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies to continue throughout the day. The area of low pressure will pass over our region later in the day and then drag another cold front through the area, helping to put our low temperatures tonight down into the single digits.

However, temperatures will be on the rise as we head through the remainder of the work week with highs likely reaching back into the upper-20s and possibly into the lower-30s by the end of the work week. This will come with the possibility for additional snow showers on Friday as another disturbance moves through the region.