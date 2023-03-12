A few snow showers possible today

The area of low pressure which helped to bring some snow into our region on Saturday will pass over southeastern Minnesota later this afternoon. In doing so, it may bring a few snow showers back into the region this afternoon. Otherwise; expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the lower-30s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday will give way to partly cloudy skies on Monday night as temperatures may try to reach into the single digits. Temperatures will then rise into the low to mid-40s on Wednesday, ahead of another chance for rain and snow by Thursday.