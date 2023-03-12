6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A few snow showers possible today

Mostly cloudy skies today and tomorrow

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
March 12, 2023 12:01 AM

The area of low pressure which helped to bring some snow into our region on Saturday will pass over southeastern Minnesota later this afternoon. In doing so, it may bring a few snow showers back into the region this afternoon. Otherwise; expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the lower-30s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday will give way to partly cloudy skies on Monday night as temperatures may try to reach into the single digits. Temperatures will then rise into the low to mid-40s on Wednesday, ahead of another chance for rain and snow by Thursday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Highways are closed for weather more often than in the past
March 11, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Winter system passes through the region this weekend
March 11, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Stewartville vs. Byron.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: No. 1 Stewartville holds off rival Byron in Section 1AAA semifinal play
March 11, 2023 10:28 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Section 1AA basketball
Prep
Section 1AA semifinals: PEM keeps composure, rides hot hand of Stevens past Caledonia
March 11, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Section 1AA basketball
Prep
Section 1AA semifinals: Gritty defense, Lorenson lift Lake City over Cannon Falls
March 11, 2023 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
richard staub
Local
Rochester resident Richard Staub joins centenarian club: 'You got to have some good genes'
March 11, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe