A few storms possible for Tuesday

An area of high pressure will be in place across the region this afternoon, and this will allow for generally quiet conditions. In fact, mostly clear skies will be the main theme, though partly cloudy skies will be possible at times. As well, this high pressure will also work to keep temperatures in the mid to upper-70s this afternoon for a high. On the backside of this high pressure will be our next system, which will approach our region as we head into the day on Tuesday. This will bring some rain showers and thunderstorms into our region on Tuesday as it pushes a cold front through. Behind this system, another area of high pressure will take over the region, and this will result in fairly quiet conditions through the remainder of the work week.