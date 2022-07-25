SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A few storms possible for Tuesday

Otherwise, expect a fairly quiet work week

StormTRACKER team
Tim Albertson
July 25, 2022 12:01 AM
An area of high pressure will be in place across the region this afternoon, and this will allow for generally quiet conditions. In fact, mostly clear skies will be the main theme, though partly cloudy skies will be possible at times. As well, this high pressure will also work to keep temperatures in the mid to upper-70s this afternoon for a high. On the backside of this high pressure will be our next system, which will approach our region as we head into the day on Tuesday. This will bring some rain showers and thunderstorms into our region on Tuesday as it pushes a cold front through. Behind this system, another area of high pressure will take over the region, and this will result in fairly quiet conditions through the remainder of the work week.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Tim Albertson
