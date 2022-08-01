A few storms possible this week

The cold front which moved through our region on Sunday has since stalled out down across Iowa, just far enough from our region that precipitation will mainly remain off to our south should any develop. Yet, this frontal boundary will actually make a return back into our region as we head into the day on Tuesday. The front will have stalled out from Iowa all the way back up into the Dakotas, and a quick moving disturbance will likely ride along the northern edge of the frontal boundary during the day on Tuesday. This may result in the development of a few rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday Afternoon, especially north of our region. By the time we get to Wednesday, an area of low pressure will move out of the Upper Plains and into Minnesota, dragging a cold front across the region. This will bring the potential for additional rain showers and thunderstorms into our region on Wednesday.