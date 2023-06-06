A few storms possible today

A slow moving cold front off to our southwest will stall out across western and southwestern Minnesota this afternoon. With the front stalled out and nearby our region, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop around the vicinity of this front over the course of today. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon with highs this afternoon in the lower-80s. A few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible overnight tonight and into the day on Wednesday. Afterwards, an area of high pressure will move in and this will quiet things down for Thursday. However, another system may begin to move towards our region by the end of the work week and into next weekend, possibly bringing additional showers and thunderstorms.