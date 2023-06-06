99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A few storms possible today

Additional showers possible this week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A slow moving cold front off to our southwest will stall out across western and southwestern Minnesota this afternoon. With the front stalled out and nearby our region, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop around the vicinity of this front over the course of today. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon with highs this afternoon in the lower-80s. A few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible overnight tonight and into the day on Wednesday. Afterwards, an area of high pressure will move in and this will quiet things down for Thursday. However, another system may begin to move towards our region by the end of the work week and into next weekend, possibly bringing additional showers and thunderstorms.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The high humidity of midsummer is coming
June 05, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Showers and t-storms possible today
June 05, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: What are raindrops like?
June 04, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester City Council
Local
Rochester council overrides mayor's veto of open-gym trial
June 05, 2023 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
gates1.jpg
Local
Kitchen fire causes $10K in damage to Rochester apartment
June 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Downtown Rochester Minnesota
Local
Rochester will seek state support for $12 million park-and-ride facility, along with two other projects
June 05, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
First Day of School at Longfellow Elementary's New Building
Local
Boys and Girls' Club partners with Longfellow Elementary to help the school preserve its alternative calendar
June 05, 2023 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer