A few storms to start the work week

A few rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible today as an upper level trough moves through the region. This upper level trough is actually attached to the same system which helped to produce some rain showers and thunderstorms across Minnesota on Sunday.

After the passage of this upper level trough, things will likely begin to really quiet down in our region for the evening and overnight hours tonight.

An area of high pressure will begin to build across the region and this is going to allow for a generally quiet middle part of the work week. However, this area of high pressure will begin to track eastwards later in the week, and this will allow for hot temperatures to return into our region. This will be followed by our next system which may try to arrive towards the start of the weekend, bringing with it a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.