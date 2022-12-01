A few temperatures swings in the forecast

Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day today, however the winds will be out of the south. This will be as our next system approaches the region, lifting a warm front towards the area. These southerly winds today will push our high temperatures into the lower-30s during the afternoon hours, and then only into the mid to upper-20s during the overnight tonight. The area of low pressure will pass our region on Friday Night, allowing for some scattered snow showers to be possible.

Behind this system, cooler temperatures will return into the region with highs in the upper-teens for Saturday. Yet another system to our north will drag a warm front through northern Minnesota on Sunday, raising our temperatures back into the mid-30s for Sunday afternoon. This low pressure will then push its own cold front through the region on Monday, and in doing so a few snow showers will be possible, and temperatures will drop back into the teens for highs after next Monday.