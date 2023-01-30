A generally quiet week ahead

Expect mostly clear skies throughout the day today and even into the evening hours. The mostly clear skies are courtesy of an area of high pressure which will likely result in today being colder than what we were on Sunday. High temperatures will likely barely get out of the single digit this afternoon, and will likely return to below 0° for overnight lows.

Temperatures will likely climb back into the lower-20s by Wednesday and then stay around 20° on Thursday before dropping a few more degrees for a high on Friday. Otherwise; expect generally quiet conditions throughout the week with very little chance of rain or snow looking likely over the next few days.