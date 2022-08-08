A high pressure takes control

A few lingering rain showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm, will be possible early this morning. The frontal boundary which has been responsible for the thunderstorms over the weekend will continue to move away from our region, and an area of high pressure will begin to move in.

Mostly clear skies will be the theme as we head into the mid-morning and afternoon hours today with highs reaching into the low to mid-70s across the region. The high pressure will remain in control even as we head into the day on Tuesday, however it will begin to move to our southeast, and thus bringing a return of southerly winds into the region by Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will likely reach the upper-70s and into the lower-80s by Wednesday.

Our next system will try to bring some precipitation towards our region as we head into the weekend.