A little cooldown Sunday into Monday

Most of our day ahead will stay dry, but watch for a few showers and T-storms to pass by this evening. Highs will warm into the mid-80s today with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Most of Saturday stays dry, but there is a very small chance of a passing shower throughout the day. Highs will hit the lower and mid-80s around Rochester. Temperatures cool into the 50s Saturday night and look to only make it into the 70s Sunday. Sunday will be a little blustery as well with west and northwest winds gusting into the mid-20s. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine Sunday into Monday with the cooler air filtering into the region. Highs Monday may only peak in the mid-70s.