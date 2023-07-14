Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A little cooldown Sunday into Monday

Temperatures will warm nicely into the mid-80s today and tomorrow, but cooler air is forecast to arrive in the area to finish out this weekend.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Most of our day ahead will stay dry, but watch for a few showers and T-storms to pass by this evening. Highs will warm into the mid-80s today with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Most of Saturday stays dry, but there is a very small chance of a passing shower throughout the day. Highs will hit the lower and mid-80s around Rochester. Temperatures cool into the 50s Saturday night and look to only make it into the 70s Sunday. Sunday will be a little blustery as well with west and northwest winds gusting into the mid-20s. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine Sunday into Monday with the cooler air filtering into the region. Highs Monday may only peak in the mid-70s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
