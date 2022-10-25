SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
A little cooler, but quiet weather midweek

Temperatures will warm into the lower and mid-50s with plenty of sunshine both today and tomorrow.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 25, 2022 12:00 AM
The system that brought the wind and rain yesterday has lifted to our north and left us with a little cooler, drier, and sunny weather. Winds will generally be out of the northwest today and tomorrow, but not nearly as strong as Monday's winds. Sunshine is in the forecast again tomorrow with mid-50s and light winds again. Clouds start to increase on Thursday as a weak wave in the upper atmosphere moves into the region. This next wave will bring a slight chance of showers late Thursday into Thursday night. I'm not seeing much for wind to finish out this work week. Highs will again hit the mid-50s on Friday with temperatures warming slightly over the weekend. Highs may come close to 60° both Saturday and Sunday with a dry and relatively mild Halloween in the forecast as of now.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
