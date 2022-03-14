SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
A mild week ahead

Temperatures could reach the low 60s on Wednesday.

March 14, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will bring chances of rain and snow until the early afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures then climb into the middle of the week, reaching the low 60s for Wednesday. While conditions will be mostly cloudy, temperatures stay mild in the low 50s and upper 40s to end the week.

