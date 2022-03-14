A mild week ahead
Temperatures could reach the low 60s on Wednesday.
Today will bring chances of rain and snow until the early afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures then climb into the middle of the week, reaching the low 60s for Wednesday. While conditions will be mostly cloudy, temperatures stay mild in the low 50s and upper 40s to end the week.
Local factors favor a moderately fast spring thaw.
What had been beautifully intricate crystals become ill-formed blobs, and dirty blobs at that.