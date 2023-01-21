STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Weather
A mostly cloudy but warm weekend

Not a lot of sunshine, but mild temperatures for January.

Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
January 21, 2023 12:00 AM
High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle 20s with a lot of clouds. Yes, there will be a few breaks in the clouds but it won't be a bright, sunny weekend. Wind will be light and variable through the weekend, which does bring a risk of fog the next few days.

The start of next week looks similar to this weekend with highs hovering in the 20s early in the week. Tracking a cooldown at the end of the week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
