A nice end to October
Conditions remain dry heading into Halloween.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Today brings back more clouds to the region with highs in the mid 50s. The sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with highs right around 60 degrees. Another cloudy Sunday is replaced again with sunshine for Halloween and highs in the upper 50s. November kicks off pleasant as well with sunshine and highs in the low 60s for Tuesday.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the general weather patterns starting to get colder
The months of November and December are a particularly cloudy time of year across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
Highs will warm into the 50s with light winds the rest of this week.