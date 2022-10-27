SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A nice end to October

Conditions remain dry heading into Halloween.

StormTRACKER team
By Robert Poynter
October 27, 2022 12:00 AM
Today brings back more clouds to the region with highs in the mid 50s. The sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with highs right around 60 degrees. Another cloudy Sunday is replaced again with sunshine for Halloween and highs in the upper 50s. November kicks off pleasant as well with sunshine and highs in the low 60s for Tuesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

