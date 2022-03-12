A nice weekend warmup
Temperatures will reach the 50s and even 60s next week.
The start of our warm up trend will be in the upper 20s for today. Sunday brings a big jump into the mid 40s with the sunshine continuing. This week we get even warmer with temperatures increasing to the low 50s for Tuesday. Wednesday finally brings overcast skies, but warm temperatures into the low 60s for the area.
Afternoon temperatures in the 70s and 80s were widespread throughout the Dakotas and Minnesota.
What has made this winter so unusual has been the persistence of the pattern.