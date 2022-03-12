SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
A nice weekend warmup

Temperatures will reach the 50s and even 60s next week.

StormTRACKER Team
By Robert Poynter
March 12, 2022 12:00 AM
The start of our warm up trend will be in the upper 20s for today. Sunday brings a big jump into the mid 40s with the sunshine continuing. This week we get even warmer with temperatures increasing to the low 50s for Tuesday. Wednesday finally brings overcast skies, but warm temperatures into the low 60s for the area.

