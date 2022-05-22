SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A quiet end to the weekend

A few rounds of rain showers possible this coming week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
May 22, 2022 12:01 AM
An area of high pressure will be in control over our region as we head through the day on Sunday, allowing for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with highs around 60°. While the high pressure may still be present as we start off the work week, a disturbance moving through the Upper Plains and into the Upper Midwest will work to bring some rain showers into the region as we head into the beginning and middle part of the work week. Additional rain showers will be possible in our region as another area of low pressure begins to move into the Great Lakes Region.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
