A quiet end to the weekend
A few snow showers possible late this week
We are part of The Trust Project.
As an area of high pressure continues to be near our region, the weather for the day today will generally be on the quiet side. Some early morning may be with us, but otherwise expect mostly clear skies as we head through the late morning and into the afternoon with highs in the lower-20s. Overnight lows tonight will likely drop down into the lower-teens before rising into the lower-30s for Monday.
The weather will likely remain fairly quiet in our region until later in the work week with the possibility of another system that may try to bring some snow showers into our region by Thursday and Friday.
We'll kick off the day with areas of fog followed by sunshine and light winds.
The winter storm is finally east of us and we are left with stable and quiet weather through most of the extended forecast.
Most metals are just very good conductors of heat.
This slow moving winter storm will continue to produce light snow today with a little cooler weather behind this system tomorrow.