A quiet end to the weekend

As an area of high pressure continues to be near our region, the weather for the day today will generally be on the quiet side. Some early morning may be with us, but otherwise expect mostly clear skies as we head through the late morning and into the afternoon with highs in the lower-20s. Overnight lows tonight will likely drop down into the lower-teens before rising into the lower-30s for Monday.

The weather will likely remain fairly quiet in our region until later in the work week with the possibility of another system that may try to bring some snow showers into our region by Thursday and Friday.