A quiet end to the weekend

The cold front which brought scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region yesterday has since moved away from us. An area of high pressure will move into the Upper Plains today, and in doing so it will bring mostly clear skies into the area. The high pressure will pass to our southwest on Monday, and despite a few afternoon clouds, expect quiet conditions to start off the work week. Temperatures meanwhile will also be cooler, with highs today in the upper-60s/lower-70s. Temperatures will increase this week, reaching into the mid to upper-80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.