A quiet few days

Areas of fog will be possible this morning, otherwise; expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today. High temperatures will rise into the lower-70s this afternoon as southeasterly winds continue to bring milder air into the region. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight tonight as an area of high pressure to our north works to keep things fairly quiet. Another disturbance will begin to move towards our region by late Wednesday and into the day on Thursday, possibly bringing with it a few showers. Nonetheless, temperatures will likely not drop with the arrival of this system, and highs could reach into the upper-70s by Friday. Additional showers and maybe some thunderstorms will be possible by the end of the work week and into next weekend.