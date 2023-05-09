99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A quiet few days

Showers possible later in the week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Areas of fog will be possible this morning, otherwise; expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today. High temperatures will rise into the lower-70s this afternoon as southeasterly winds continue to bring milder air into the region. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight tonight as an area of high pressure to our north works to keep things fairly quiet. Another disturbance will begin to move towards our region by late Wednesday and into the day on Thursday, possibly bringing with it a few showers. Nonetheless, temperatures will likely not drop with the arrival of this system, and highs could reach into the upper-70s by Friday. Additional showers and maybe some thunderstorms will be possible by the end of the work week and into next weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Scattered showers possible today
May 08, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A few showers and thunderstorms possible
May 07, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: So you think this has been a snowy winter
May 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Historic Third Street
Local
Rochester council still not ready for decision on downtown historic district
May 08, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Legislators.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic felt it had run out of options when it issued its threat, GOP leaders say
May 08, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Downtown Rochester
Exclusive
Business
Mayo Clinic-vs.-Legislature standoff worries Rochester businesses
May 08, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Blooming Tulips
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 08, 2023 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott