A quiet next few days ahead

A warm front will lift over the region today, and in doing so it will begin to usher in some warmer temperatures into the region. The presence of this frontal boundary will also allow for the breezy conditions to continue this afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies for the day today with highs around 30°.

Partly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours, and then mostly clear skies will become a possibility for the day on Monday. Temperatures will be on a slight increase, back into the mid-30s by the middle part of the week.

Another system may begin to move towards the region late Wednesday Night and into Thanksgiving Day. It is still too early to determine much from this system, but some precipitation is looking possible.