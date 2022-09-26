A quiet start to the week

A cold front will move through our region today, however this front will likely not bring any precipitation into the region. In fact, the most this front may bring is a few passing clouds. What it will do, however, is drop our temperatures. Highs today will likely be in the lower-60s for today, and then down to around 40° for tonight. An area of high pressure moves over our region, and this will allow for highs in the upper-50s on Tuesday and then overnight lows in the mid-30s for Tuesday Night. Areas of frost will be possible. Our next system will try to lift a warm front into our region on Thursday and this may allow for a stray shower. The center of the system will then approach our region over the weekend and this may lead to a chance for some rain showers on Saturday Night and into the day on Sunday.