News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A quiet start to the week

Areas of frost will be possible

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
September 26, 2022 12:01 AM
A cold front will move through our region today, however this front will likely not bring any precipitation into the region. In fact, the most this front may bring is a few passing clouds. What it will do, however, is drop our temperatures. Highs today will likely be in the lower-60s for today, and then down to around 40° for tonight. An area of high pressure moves over our region, and this will allow for highs in the upper-50s on Tuesday and then overnight lows in the mid-30s for Tuesday Night. Areas of frost will be possible. Our next system will try to lift a warm front into our region on Thursday and this may allow for a stray shower. The center of the system will then approach our region over the weekend and this may lead to a chance for some rain showers on Saturday Night and into the day on Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
