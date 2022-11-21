SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
A quiet start to the week

A few snow showers possible for Thanksgiving

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
November 21, 2022 12:01 AM
A generally quiet start to the week ahead is looking likely. An area of high pressure will be over our region this afternoon allowing for mostly clear skies to be present. This area of high pressure will move out however, and in it's wake an upper level disturbance will pass through the northern portion of Minnesota.

This disturbance may be enough to bring partly to mostly cloudy skies back into the region during the overnight tonight. Otherwise; quiet conditions will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures rising slightly into the upper-30s by Wednesday.

An area of low pressure may bring a cold front through the region on Thanksgiving Day, and in doing so a few snow showers will be possible. Otherwise; expect a generally quiet weekend to follow with highs in the mid-30s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

