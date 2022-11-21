A quiet start to the week

A generally quiet start to the week ahead is looking likely. An area of high pressure will be over our region this afternoon allowing for mostly clear skies to be present. This area of high pressure will move out however, and in it's wake an upper level disturbance will pass through the northern portion of Minnesota.

This disturbance may be enough to bring partly to mostly cloudy skies back into the region during the overnight tonight. Otherwise; quiet conditions will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures rising slightly into the upper-30s by Wednesday.

An area of low pressure may bring a cold front through the region on Thanksgiving Day, and in doing so a few snow showers will be possible. Otherwise; expect a generally quiet weekend to follow with highs in the mid-30s.