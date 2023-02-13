A quiet start to the week

Expect mostly clear skies to continue throughout the day today, although a few extra passing clouds will be possible during the evening hours. Increasing clouds overnight tonight will likely give way to cloudy skies by early tomorrow morning. An area of low pressure will move towards our region, and this will bring rain into southeastern Minnesota on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon.

Breezy conditions will also be present on Tuesday and likely over the next couple of days. At this time, it appears as though rain will likely continue into the evening hours, though it may not be as widespread during the overnight.

Falling temperatures on Wednesday will allow for lingering snow showers on Wednesday and even into Wednesday night.

A second area of low pressure may pass to our southeast on Thursday, possibly bringing a few additional snow showers into the region. In the meantime, the mild temperatures which were with us over the weekend will continue into today and Tuesday, however highs will likely return to the lower-20s by Thursday. This will not last long, as temperatures may quickly return back into the mid-30s by the weekend.