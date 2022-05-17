SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
A quiet start to the week ahead of better rain chances

Rain will become very likely by the end of the work week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
May 17, 2022 12:01 AM
A quick moving area of low pressure will make it's way across the Upper Plains today and into the Upper Midwest by later tonight. As it does so, this low pressure will bring a few rain showers into our region as we head into the late afternoon and into the evening hours. A rumble or two of thunder will also be possible early on.

By Wednesday Morning, the area of low pressure will have likely moved off to our southeast, but that does not mean that our chances for precipitation will be over with. Another area of low pressure, this one a bit larger, will develop and move through South Dakota on Thursday Morning and by Friday Morning it will have reached northern Minnesota. This low pressure will work to bring more precipitation into our region for both Thursday and Friday.

Additional rain showers may still be around as we head to the start of the weekend. Otherwise; breezy conditions will be likely behind the cold front's passage, especially as we head into Friday and Saturday.

