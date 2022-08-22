A quiet start to the work week

The area of high pressure which helped to keep our weather fairly quiet on Sunday is going to once again work to keep today quiet as well. However, the high pressure will be a bit weaker, and thus temperatures today will likely be a few degrees higher than they were yesterday.

Nonetheless, quiet weather is likely to continue not just through tonight but also into the day on Tuesday.

A cold front will try to move into northern Minnesota on Wednesday, but at this time it appears as though it will not begin to approach our region until Wednesday Night, and thus a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will exist on Wednesday Night. Another system will try to approach our region over the weekend, bringing with it another chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.