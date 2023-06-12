99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

A quiet start to the work week

A few showers possible later this week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The area of high pressure which helped to bring quiet weather into our region yesterday will continue to do so today. However, the high will begin to move to our southwest, and this will help to push an area of low pressure into the central Great Lakes region overnight tonight and into the day on Tuesday. Scattered rain showers will be possible across portions of the central Wisconsin late tonight and Tuesday, though it appears as though most of these showers will remain just outside of our region. Nonetheless, partly cloudy skies will be likely for Monday Night and Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the rise for the middle part of the work week, reaching into the mid-80s by Tuesday afternoon. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the end of the work week as another system moves towards our region.

