A quiet Thanksgiving Weekend

Despite an otherwise quiet Thanksgiving weekend, a few light rain showers may be possible in our region today. A cold front will move out of the Dakotas early this morning and then push through our region. This frontal boundary will mainly bring increased clouds into the region, but a few light rain showers will be possible as highs try to reach into the lower-40s.

The mild temperatures will likely continue as we head into the weekend, with partly cloudy skies allowing for highs to reach into the upper-30s on Friday, and then back into the lower-40s for Saturday.

Another system may try to move towards our region sometime early or middle next week, and with it will likely come a return of the cooler temperatures.