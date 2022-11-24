SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A quiet Thanksgiving Weekend

A few showers possible on Thanksgiving

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
November 24, 2022 12:01 AM
Despite an otherwise quiet Thanksgiving weekend, a few light rain showers may be possible in our region today. A cold front will move out of the Dakotas early this morning and then push through our region. This frontal boundary will mainly bring increased clouds into the region, but a few light rain showers will be possible as highs try to reach into the lower-40s.

The mild temperatures will likely continue as we head into the weekend, with partly cloudy skies allowing for highs to reach into the upper-30s on Friday, and then back into the lower-40s for Saturday.

Another system may try to move towards our region sometime early or middle next week, and with it will likely come a return of the cooler temperatures.

