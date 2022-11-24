A quiet Thanksgiving Weekend
A few showers possible on Thanksgiving
We are part of The Trust Project.
Despite an otherwise quiet Thanksgiving weekend, a few light rain showers may be possible in our region today. A cold front will move out of the Dakotas early this morning and then push through our region. This frontal boundary will mainly bring increased clouds into the region, but a few light rain showers will be possible as highs try to reach into the lower-40s.
The mild temperatures will likely continue as we head into the weekend, with partly cloudy skies allowing for highs to reach into the upper-30s on Friday, and then back into the lower-40s for Saturday.
Another system may try to move towards our region sometime early or middle next week, and with it will likely come a return of the cooler temperatures.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at a cold weather pattern developing
The snow storm in the movie was likely inspired by the 1979 Great Chicago Blizzard.