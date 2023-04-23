99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

A quiet work week likely

Temperatures gradually on the rise

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The area of low pressure which brought us snow showers and cloudy skies will gradually begin to weaken as it moves further to our east. Still, mostly cloudy skies today with a few flurries will remain possible. High temperatures will be a bit warmer today than yesterday, reaching into the low to mid-40s. A few lingering flurries may be around early this evening before tapering off and then decreasing clouds will give way to mostly clear skies for Monday. Temperatures will gradually rise over the next few days as an area of high pressure slowly drifts across the Upper Midwest, eventually allowing for us to reach into the lower-60s by Thursday. However, another system will likely begin to move towards by next weekend, and that may introduce some rain showers back into our region for next weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

