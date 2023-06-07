99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A quieter day across SE Minnesota

Additional storm chances this week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The slow moving front which brought scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region on Tuesday will remain nearly stationary across southwestern Minnesota for today. A stray shower or weak afternoon thunderstorm will be possible today, otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-70s. Partly cloudy skies will continue into the day on Thursday with temperatures once again in the upper-70s. However, our next system will begin to approach the area by Friday, and this will bring back chances for showers and thunderstorms not just for the end of the work week but also for the start of the weekend. However, it does appear that this system will move away from our region for the second half of the weekend as an area of high pressure takes control.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Huge hail is rare, but happens almost every summer
June 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A few storms possible today
June 06, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The high humidity of midsummer is coming
June 05, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


First Day of School at Dakota Middle School
Local
Rochester Public Schools approves new start times, scheduled to take effect in 2024-25
June 07, 2023 12:17 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
060623- 1A Baseball Championship
Prep
Photos: Lyle-Pacelli, Southland baseball Section 1A championship on June 6, 2023
June 06, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Cannon Falls, La Crescent-Hokah 1AA baseball championships
Prep
Cannon Falls advances to state baseball tournament after two wins over La Crescent-Hokah
June 06, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Cannon Falls, La Crescent-Hokah 1AA baseball championships
Prep
Photos: Cannon Falls, La Crescent-Hokah Section 1AA baseball championship on June 6, 2023
June 06, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott