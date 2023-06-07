A quieter day across SE Minnesota

The slow moving front which brought scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region on Tuesday will remain nearly stationary across southwestern Minnesota for today. A stray shower or weak afternoon thunderstorm will be possible today, otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-70s. Partly cloudy skies will continue into the day on Thursday with temperatures once again in the upper-70s. However, our next system will begin to approach the area by Friday, and this will bring back chances for showers and thunderstorms not just for the end of the work week but also for the start of the weekend. However, it does appear that this system will move away from our region for the second half of the weekend as an area of high pressure takes control.