Read Today's Paper Monday, April 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A rainy week ahead

It will be a cloudy and gloomy week for the region.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
April 04, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Today will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and nights in the mid 40s. Tuesday a steady rain will fall that goes into the mid part of the week. It won't be until Thursday evening we will see rain chances drop off. Friday will be dry but cloudy with highs in the low 40s. The weekend will finally bring sunshine back with highs in the low 50s for Saturday.

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Can you imagine 3 feet of rain in a winter?
Juneau, Alaska, has received 37 inches of precipitation, half of which fell as snow.
April 03, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain returns to the area
The rain will follow a mostly sunny end to the weekend.
April 03, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
StormTRACKER team
Weather
The sunshine returns for the weekend
Clouds will be back when the new week starts.
April 02, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Almost 70 degrees warmer than average
An Antarctic temperature may have been the most above-average ever recorded.
April 01, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler