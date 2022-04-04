A rainy week ahead
It will be a cloudy and gloomy week for the region.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and nights in the mid 40s. Tuesday a steady rain will fall that goes into the mid part of the week. It won't be until Thursday evening we will see rain chances drop off. Friday will be dry but cloudy with highs in the low 40s. The weekend will finally bring sunshine back with highs in the low 50s for Saturday.
Juneau, Alaska, has received 37 inches of precipitation, half of which fell as snow.
An Antarctic temperature may have been the most above-average ever recorded.