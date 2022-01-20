SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

A slight warm up to end the week

A chance of snow will come with Fridays slight temperature boost.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
January 20, 2022 12:00 AM
The cold continues today with highs in the single digits. Tonight is another frigid night with lows in the teens below zero. Friday brings sunny skies with highs warmer in the mid teens. The weekend begins with light snow chances Friday night into Saturday. Saturdays highs reach the low 20s with cooling back down to the low teens.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

