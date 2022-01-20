A slight warm up to end the week
A chance of snow will come with Fridays slight temperature boost.
The cold continues today with highs in the single digits. Tonight is another frigid night with lows in the teens below zero. Friday brings sunny skies with highs warmer in the mid teens. The weekend begins with light snow chances Friday night into Saturday. Saturdays highs reach the low 20s with cooling back down to the low teens.
It is very difficult to predict the wind's ability to lift old snow and make it airborne.
Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures in the single digits will feel even colder with the wind
In February of 1895, one to two feet fell from Galveston to New Orleans along with blowing snow and temperatures in the teens.