Weather

A snowy start to the week

Cold temperatures make a return as well.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
February 21, 2022 12:00 AM
The start of the week will bring snow chances into the area. Monday will bring light snow and a chance of mixed precipitation as well. Tuesday brings heavier snow into the area with a couple inches of accumulation possible. Things quiet down for the rest of the week but temperatures stay cold with highs in the low teens.

