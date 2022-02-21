A snowy start to the week
Cold temperatures make a return as well.
The start of the week will bring snow chances into the area. Monday will bring light snow and a chance of mixed precipitation as well. Tuesday brings heavier snow into the area with a couple inches of accumulation possible. Things quiet down for the rest of the week but temperatures stay cold with highs in the low teens.
The single bolt of lightning actually traveled 477 miles across three states.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.