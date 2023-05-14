A soggy start to Mother's Day with sun on the way

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
StormTRACKER Team
By Jared Piepenburg
A soggy Mother’s Day is in store featuring off and on showers and storms, cloudy skies, highs in the mid 60s, with a bit of a wind out of the northeast gusting as high as 25 mph. The sky will get drier as the day goes on. Monday will be even warmer with highs in the lower 70s and tons of sun. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday. Sunshine sticks around and highs top off in the upper 70s. We are still soaking up the sun on Wednesday with afternoon temps in the mid 70s. It’s not until Wednesday night into Thursday that we’re tracking our next chance for showers.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
